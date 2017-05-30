Uganda: Judges' Call On Banning Guilty Politicians Timely

editorial

Three justices of the Court of Appeal; Remmy Kasule, Catherin Bamugemereire and Elizabeth Musoke in their opinion last week, called upon Members of Parliament to amend the existing electoral laws and ban any politician who has been found culpable of electoral mal practices for two elective terms or 10 years.

The justices called for a similar prohibition clause such as Section 46 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 that bans a government official found guilty of corruption not to be gainfully employed by government for the next 10 years from the date of conviction.

The 10-year ban is intended to make corruption an expensive venture to whichever government official involved.

The justices made the recommendation moments after throwing out of Parliament two legislators namely William Wilson Nokrach and Hood Katuramu, whom were representatives of people with disabilities from northern and western Uganda respectively.

The lawmakers were thrown out of the August House for bribing voters ahead of last year's general elections and another on academic grounds.

Statistics from the Electoral Commission indicate that it has organised 21 by-elections between 2011 and 2015. Out of the 21 by-elections, five were as a result of deaths while the other two arose from absconding from duty.

This means that 14 by-elections were held as a result of court rulings due to electoral malpractices.

Further, statistics from the EC indicate that on average, a by-election costs Shs300 million. This means that in the period between 2011 and 2015, the country spent more than Shs4.2 billion in organising by-elections.

If there was a law banning politicians who are found guilty of electoral malpractices, the Shs4.2 billion, with good planning, would go a long way in solving real pressing national issues such as building more and better schools, hospitals, constructing roads, and providing electricity to homesteads, among others. Banning politicians for committing illegal electoral malpractices would also compel them to trade carefully knowing that once caught, the consequences are dire.

As a way forward, any concerned legislator should now pick up this well-intentioned justices proposal, run with it to Parliament and have it tabled as a Private Member's Bill before the House and passed into law.

Alternatively, the Cabinet should get interested in the proposal and table it for debate in Parliament.