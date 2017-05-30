30 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Seeing Poor Pregnant Women Suffer Opened My Eyes

By Christine Nakalungi

"Getting a job in a media house was not as easy as I had expected. there were few radio stations, TV stations and print media at the time. Some lucky graduates got jobs because they had connections in those media houses but I did not have anyone to recommend me. During my second pregnancy, as my husband and I drove to visit my mother-in-law, we met an expectant. She looked tired and stressed. I told my husband to stop the car. When I walked to her, she told me she was from a hospital and the doctor had told her to do a scan.

She neither had an idea what that was nor the money for it. The doctor had also prescribed paracetamol (panadol) for her but she did not have the money for that too. My heart broke.

Being pregnant myself, I knew exactly what she was going through and the kind of medical help she needed. I offered to lend a hand until she gave birth. She delivered twins, which explains why the doctor had recommended a scan. I did not have too much money to take care of another woman but I could not stand seeing her in such misery. A few months later, I realised most women are facing similar challenges. That is when I started Caring Heart for Women and Children organisation in Kakiri, Wakiso District.

Since 2013 when we started, we have registered 65 women and equipped them with skills that can help them sustain themselves financially. A few sponsors joined me along the way and together we have put 49 children in school. we also take care of the medical bills for both the mothers and their children.

Do I regret diverting from my profession? No. I am grateful I did. It's more satisfying to work on your passion."

As told to Christine Nakalungi

