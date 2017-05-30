Rwanda: Designers Serve It Sizzling At Kigali Fashion Week

Clothes such as coats, tops, shirts, trousers, dresses and gowns were displayed at the show. They ranged from casual, corporate to wedding attire and swim suits.

Individuality and creativity was evident. However, a general observation was that the African print (kitenge) was most commonly used. For some designers, it was well matched and blended with other fabrics to give a modern look.

HR Boutique Shop's Hakym Raegan made a stunning debut at Kigali Fashion Week. The designer dressed 40 male and female models in African print themed attire.

Different fabric including silk, cotton, chiffon and batik, among others was also used for the designs.

Knitted clothes were also displayed in Ahmedy Kamakiza's collection. Kamakiza, a Rwandan-Canadian designer, used an outstanding black and white colour theme which he said represented "a new beginning."

"It is my first time to showcase in my country and so I wanted it to be unique with great colours such as white and black," he said.

Umva Designs, a fashion house from the USA, displayed chic dresses made from locally dyed silk fabric that gave them a kitenge look.

Collaborating with YOveta Designs, the designers said they were inspired by plants or nature as well as everyday fashion that people would want to wear.

Charlotte Mushikiwabo, one of the fashionistas who had attended the show, believes Rwanda's fashion industry is growing.

"Looking at the participation of the many international designers, this is a sign of appreciation to our local industry," said Mushikiwabo.

Drinks were served in plenty and attendees were also kept entertained by Radio and TV personality Makeda Mahadeo, the emcee of the night.

Cynthia Rupari of Rupari Designs who showcased a blue and black collection wrapped up the show at around 11:30pm.

The turn-up was impressive and guests were treated to an after party at the Kigali City Tower rooftop.