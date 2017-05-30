29 May 2017

Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Building Collapse in Lagos

By Opeyemi Kehinde and Benedict Uwalaka

Many are feared dead and dozens trapped after a three-storey building collapsed on Monday in Lagos.

The residential building is located at No.24, Daddy Alaja Street, off Issa Williams Street, in Apongbon area of Lagos.

As at 1:00pm today, the cause(s) of the collapse could not be ascertained as rescue operation is currently ongoing.

Daily Trust reporter at the scene observed that rescue workers are finding it difficult to access the collapsed building, as officials intensify efforts.

Eye witnesses said some occupants, including children, might have died instantly after the building collapsed.

However, two persons - a male and female adult - have been rescued and taken to the hospital immediately.

Details later.....

