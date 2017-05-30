Uganda: Parliament Seeks Shs 77 Billion Supplementary Budget

Parliament is requesting for a supplementary budget of Shs 77.6 billion to cover for money that was reallocated during the current 2016/2017 financial year.

The request is highlighted in a letter dated May 25 written by the clerk to parliament, Jane Kibirige to the ministry of Finance.

Parliament director of communications and public affairs, Chris Obore says that in the course of the financial year, parliament reallocated funds from different activities to facilitate purchase of vehicles for legislators, a development which affected its financial status and operations.

Over Shs 86 billion was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for 431 members of parliament, a cost that went up from the initial budget of Shs 64 billion. Each vehicle was budgeted at a cost of Shs 150 million.

Although Obore could not indicate the specific amount of money that was reallocated from the various budget items, media reports recently indicated that Shs 5.5 billion had been sliced from all committee budgets this financial year to purchase the vehicles.

"We picked money from the development fund, our development projects stalled including the construction of the new chamber, there is no new money parliament is asking for, it is asking for what it had budgeted," Obore said.

Obore added that following parliament's supplementary request, finance ministry has today released Shs 12 billion to parliament leaving a balance of Shs 65.6 billion.

"It is not Shs 100 million, it is Shs 77.7 billion. We have already received Shs 20 billion. It is now Shs 64 billion to cover the operations that we were supposed to cover this financial year", Obore said.

Obore said Shs 12 billion released by Finance will be committed to start construction of the new chamber.

The new supplementary request by parliament comes after media reports indicating that parliament had suspended all travels abroad as funds available for the vote item were exhausted. The Parliamentary Commission allocated Shs 22.7 billion to committee activities, with Shs 7.6 billion earmarked for travel abroad by legislators.