Kampala — Socialite Zari Hassan has led thousands of mourners as they laid to rest Ivan Semwanga, her ex-husband who recently died in South Africa.

Semwanga died in Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. Semwanga and Zari have three children together.

Among the mourners were musicians Bebe Cool and his wife, Godfrey Kirumira, Bad Black, Jose Chameleon, Ragga Dee, Jack Pemba and Nabila Naggayi. Her husband, Diamond is expected to join her later today.