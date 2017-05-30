Photo: allafrica.com

South Sudan's former Chief of General Staff, Gen Paul Awan Malong and President Salva Kiir.

South Sudan's former Chief of General Staff, Gen Paul Awan Malong deserves a special pat on the back or a medal of honour for having gracefully and caringly handled the delicate situation following his unceremonious discharge according to members of the Aweil community.

Calling for reconciliation between President Salva Kiir and the former army boss, the community, in a statement issued at the weekend, said Malong's removal from his position should not affect his decade-long relationship with the president over simple divergence in opinion.

"We believe that the near-crisis involving his sacking is a considered matter of your administration and should not be allowed to be exploited by war merchants, or ethno-regional players who, by any statistical measure, are rooting against the stability of the country," the community's statement reads in part.

President Kiir relieved the former army chief from his position, without citing any reasons. Malong was replaced by Lt Gen James Ajonga Mawut, who was the deputy chief of general staff for administration and finance.

The president and his former army boss men held a meeting at the presidential palace lastweek, after a standoff. The meeting ended in the two announcing that differences between them have come to an end.

Daily Monitor has learnt that much as the two old comrades are willing to burry their hatchet, forces against their reconciliation continue to create a rift, distancing the powerful general from the president. Sources close to the presidency intimated that subsequent meetings scheduled between the two have been frustrated by government officials.

Earlier, Daily Monitor learnt that Gen Malong's woes are associated to infighting within the security organs, caused by a long going battle against Gen Malong, led by officers in the National Security Service headed by Akol Kur.