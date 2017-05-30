Uganda: Coke Studio Africa, South Africa Merge - More Ugandan Artists Feature

Music has always been the heartbeat and soul of Africa, but the internet, social media and creativity is taking artists from their communities and cities and allowing them to reach an audience across the continent.

Lucy Odour is glad that Coca-Cola is supporting such creative initiatives. She is Marketing Manager, Kenya- Coca-Cola CEWA, the franchise that sponsors Coke Studio Africa, a non-competitive music collaboration show, which seeks to bring together, and celebrate the diversity of African music and talent.

Uganda's big and rising stars have shone on this platform. Eddy Kenzo, Jose Chameleone, Lydia Jazmine and Rema Namakula, are some of the beneficiaries of the collaborations that have exposed them to multi-genre artistes in a musical space that has given fruition modern and authentic African sound.

According to a press release from Coca-Cola, some of the renowned names in a whole new season include Ugandan artistes; Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah and Ykee Benda, Khaligraph Jones & Band Becca from Kenya, Rayvanny, Izzo Bizness, Nandy from Tanzania and Sami Dan from Ethiopia.

There will also be Nasty C, Busiswa, Mashayabhuqe from South Africa, Youssoupha from Democratic Republic of Congo, Runtown and Yemi from Nigeria, and more musicians from other African countries.

"The Coca-Cola Company, through their music flagship show Coke Studio, has merged Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa into one, bigger, better Coke Studio Africa 2017. Coke Studio Africa 2017 promises to be a melting pot of music talents bringing together renowned music producers and top-notch artists drawn from various parts of the continent," the press release reads, in part.

The merger increases the number of participating countries to 16, up from 11 in previous edition. This season will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa. The production now includes artistes from South Africa, Rwanda, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Madagascar, Mauritius, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia, Cameroon. The last edition featured Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, DRC, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Cote d' Ivoire, & Togo whilst South Africa had its own production.

"Coke Studio Africa showcases Africa's incredible music by combining different artists and genres to inspire a new generation of African music fans. With the expanded show, we aim to bring the continent alive through a fusion of music and culture that celebrates our diversity," said Monali Shah, the Senior Content Excellence Manager for Coca-Cola Southern and East African Business Unit and Coke Studio Africa Project Director.

Like the previous editions, Coke Studio aims to inspire and introduce Africa's music talents to a new and wider audience through interaction, collaboration and cooperation amongst musical artists while also building a strong brand connection with Africa's young and growing population. Africa is full of great music talent in communities, cities and countries, and Coke Studio Africa can give these artists wider exposure, while enabling greater interaction, collaboration and cooperation to create inspirational new sounds.