29 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mkude Calms Fears Over His Fitness

Dar es Salaam — Simba SC captain Jonas Mkude has been discharged from the Muhimbili National Hospital where he was receiving treatment following a fatal accident on Sunday.

Mkude was travelling to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma when their car overturned, killing one staunch club supporter--Shose Fiderine.

The Simba midfielder told The Citizen that he recovering speedily and that fans should not worry about him.

Mkude whose team clinched the Federation Cup on Saturday had been omitted from the Taifa Stars squad.

