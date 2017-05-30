29 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: I&M Pays U.S.$8 Million for Stake in Tanzania Subsidiary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cyril Ndegeya/The East African
An I&M Bank branch in Kigali.
By Victor Juma

I&M Holdings has invested Ksh819.9 million ($8.1 million) in acquiring an additional 15.35 per cent stake in its Tanzanian subsidiary through a series of transactions that included the buyout of French fund Proparco.

This raised the banking group's interest in the unit to 70.38 per cent from the previous 55.03 per cent, according to the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm's latest annual report. Besides acquiring some shares from Proparco, I&M also participated in the subsidiary's rights issue in which it took up shares left by other minority investors.

"During the year, the group increased its shareholding in the subsidiary to 70.38 per cent up from 55.03 per cent held earlier following the exit of Proparco, which had reached the end of its investment horizon," said I&M chairman Daniel Ndonye in the statement.

Rights issue

The subsidiary undertook a $5 million rights issue to boost its capital position in the wake of economic challenges that affected the banking industry in that market.

I&M says the introduction of austerity measures last year greatly affected money circulation and reduced credit to the private sector.

The banking sector was also hit by the implementation of value-added tax on financial service charges "and a significant increase in the stressed assets in view of the tight liquidity position".

The unit secured a Ksh1.2 billion ($12 million) loan from Dutch development finance institution FMO and has accessed Ksh824 million ($8.2 million) of the amount for on-lending.

The subsidiary made a pre-tax profit of Ksh373 million ($8.2 million) in the year ended December, rising marginally from Ksh371 ($3.7 million) a year earlier. Its loan book increased 11 per cent to Ksh13.7 billion ($137 million) from Ksh12 billion ($120 million) in the same period while customer deposits grew four per cent to Ksh13.1 billion ($131 million) from Ksh12.6 billion ($126 million).

Increasing its interest in the Tanzanian unit is part of I&M's strategy of diversifying into the regional market.

"While Kenya remains the dominant player within the EAC region, we are witnessing increasing strong growth in the other EAC economies - Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda, which further affirms our goal to be a regional bank," said Mr Ndonye.

East Africa

What It Will Cost to Travel on New SGR Railway

Cost, safety and convenience may be the main factors to determine which mode of transport travellers between Nairobi and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.