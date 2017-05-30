29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: I Will Ignore Critics and Take Care of Our Children - Zari

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Zari/'Instagram
Ivan Ssemwanga's children with his ex-wife Zari.
By Lawrence Ogwal

Ever since Socialite and Businessman Ivan Semwanga passed on last Thursday at Steven Biko Hospital in Pretoria South Africa. The businessman passed on after he was hit by stroke which took him to coma for 12 days until he passed on Wednesday.

Since then, critics have been all over Zari Hassan Ttale who is the deceased's former wife saying one of the reasons Semwanga died was because she ditched him for Tanzanzian Bongo Flava recording artist and dancer Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz.

Zari chose to keep quiet all that while as critics talked but this was long until Monday morning during a funeral service for the deceased at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala. Zari first of all thanked all those who stood with them in this trying moment, those who showed her and the three sons love. "I will not cry now because I have cried enough, I would say I was prepared for Ivan's death because I saw it coming when he was taken to Hospital" Zari said, adding that she is feeling low but in three months, she will be back on the lane and she will take care of her three sons and she will make the best out of herself.

Zari also said that back then she always blamed Ivan for the too much partying but he (Ivan) told her "life is too short". According to Zari, Semwanga's statement didn't make sense but it now makes sense. On raising the three boys, Zari said that she was brought up by a single mother and it is time for her to take care of her sons as a single mother.

More on This

Ssemwanga Lived Larger Than Life, With a Tinge of Charity

On February 6, Ivan Ssemwanga made it on the cover page of South African tabloid, Daily Sun. But the tabloid could not… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.