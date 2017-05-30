30 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bayisenge First Pro to Join Amavubi Training Camp

By Peter Kamasa

Morocco-based central defender Emery Bayisenge was the first professional to link up with the national team in their residential camp Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata in the preparations for the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Central Africa Republic due on June 11 in Bangui.

According to Emery Kamanzi, Amavubi team manager, Bayisenge, who plays for Morocco side KAC Kénitra, joined camp on Monday evening.

Kenya's Gor Mahia FC duo of midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza and striker Jacques Tuyisenge as well as national team captain Haruna Niyonzima, who plays for Tanzania giants Young Africans, are expected in camp on Tuesday.

"Bayisenge has joined camp and we are expecting three others on Tuesday while the last person to arrive will be Ernest Sugira, who will join others on June 5 after AS Vita Club's Champions League match against St. George," Kamanzi said.

Belgium-based defender Salomon Nirisarike, who plays for AFC Tubizeg will join camp on Wednesday night before the trio of Fitina Omborenga, Jean Claude Iranzi and Rachid Kalisa, who all feature for MFK Topvar Topoľčany in Slovakia, arrive in Kigali on Thursday.

AFCON 2019 Qualifying

June 11

Group H

CAR vs Rwanda

Ivory Coast vs Guinea

Rwanda

