Tanzania: Mkude Discharged, Declares Fit for Duties

Simba Captain Jonas Mkude has been discharged from Muhimbili hospital where he was admitted on Sunday evening after a car accident.

The 26-year old defensive midfielder was involved in a terrible car accident that killed a woman at Dumila area in Morogoro region over the weekend.

Mkude and survivors were taken to Morogoro Referral Hospital for treatment. Mkude, who sustained minor injuries, later on progressed to the city aboard a Dar es Salaam Mayor's vehicle.

Unfortunately, the car was also involved in accident upon arriving in Dar es Salaam when it hit a motorcyclist.

The player was then admitted at Muhimbili hospital for further checkup. He spent the night under observation and was allowed to return home yesterday morning.

Speaking shortly after leaving the hospital, Mkude said he was feeling okay and fit enough to resume his duties.

"The doctor told me that it was just a shock following the accident, but I don't have any serious injury and that I can continue with my programs," said Mkude.

Mkude and five other Simba supporters were returning to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma. They suffered the fatal accident upon arriving at Dumila area after the rear tire burst.

The car, with registration number T834 BLZ Toyota VX, veered off the road and plunged into a tree, killing one passenger on the spot and leaving three others seriously injured.