Zimbabwe: Mtukudzi to Perform At Top Companies Survey Awards This Friday

Superstar, Oliver Mtukudzi, who has a music career spanning almost 40 years, perform at this year's Top Companies Survey Awards ceremony to be held this Friday.

The Survey, whose theme year is "Adaptation for Growth" is being hosted by Financial Services giants, Old Mutual, in conjunction with the The Financial Gazette newspaper.

Zimbabwe's most internationally renowned musician will share the stage on the night with South African one of the world's top 12 public speakers, Vusi Thembekweyo, who will be the guest of honour. Vusi is also an author.

The 32 year old South African, who was ranked as Africa's number one public speaker at the tender age of 17, is also an accomplished entrepreneur and investor.

Mtukudzi's manager, Sam Mataure said they were excited to be part of the awards, meant to recognize and honour the country's top performing companies.

"We are grateful to be part of this year's Top Companies Survey and we are looking forward to it. We want to thank Old Mutual and the Financial Gazette for making us a part of this event," Mataure said.

The survey seeks to promote good corporate governance, ethical conduct and corporate social responsibility and also provides corporate leaders with an opportunity to network during the event.

It was launched in 1980 targeting companies that were listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and was briefly suspended in 2008 before it was re-launched in 2014.

Mtukudzi, who is also a businessman and philanthropist, is arguably one of Zimbabwe's most recognized cultural icons of all time.

He has become one of the most recognized voices to come out of Zimbabwe and has done collaborations with some of Africa's greatest musicians.