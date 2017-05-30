Photo: Daily News

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has today sworn- in Simon NyakoroSirro as the country's new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In the occasion, JPM conferred Sirro the new rank of IGP thereby relieving him his former duties as Police Commissioner.

He replaces Ernest Mangu who would be assigned other duties.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice- President SamiaSuluhu Hassan, Acting Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahim Juma, Deputy Attorney General, GersonMdemu, Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba and Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, among others.

IGP Simon Sirro took oath of Public Integrity, which is administered by the Secretary of Public Leaders from Ethics Secretariat, John Kaole.