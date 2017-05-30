29 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Swears-in Sirro As New IGP

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has today sworn- in Simon NyakoroSirro as the country's new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has today sworn- in Simon NyakoroSirro as the country's new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In the occasion, JPM conferred Sirro the new rank of IGP thereby relieving him his former duties as Police Commissioner.

He replaces Ernest Mangu who would be assigned other duties.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice- President SamiaSuluhu Hassan, Acting Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahim Juma, Deputy Attorney General, GersonMdemu, Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba and Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, among others.

IGP Simon Sirro took oath of Public Integrity, which is administered by the Secretary of Public Leaders from Ethics Secretariat, John Kaole.

More on This

President Magufuli Rescinds IGP Mangu Appointment

President John Magufuli has revoked Ernest Mangu appointment as Inspector General of Police (IGP). Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.