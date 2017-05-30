Uganda: Nakasongola Court Accountant Interdicted

Kampala — The Judiciary has interdicted the Accounts Assistant of Nakasongola Chief Magistrates' Court to pave way for investigations in a case in which he allegedly misappropriated over Shs5 million.

Mr Vincent Paul Katamba was interdicted by the Secretary to Judiciary/Permanent Secretary, Mr Kagole Kivumbi on Friday.

The money that has landed Mr Katamba into problems was part of the Shs40 million that he received for purposes of organizing a High Court session.

"After the consideration of your response, disciplinary proceedings are being taken against you for the acts of turpitude and perjury all which bring the service into disrepute. Consequently, effective May 29, 2017, you are hereby interdicted from exercising the powers and functions of accounts assistant in the courts of judicature," Mr Kagole wrote to Mr Katamba

Mr Kagole's letter further read: "The interdiction is in line with the provisions of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders Section F-s (8) and Regulation 38 of the Public Service Commission Regulations, 2009."

According to the interdiction letter, Mr Katamba will receive half pay of his monthly salary during the period of interdiction.

He is also barred from appearing within the precincts of his work place without prior permission of the accounting officer (Mr Kagole).

Mr Katamba has also been barred from traveling out of the country without the express permission of Mr Kagole.

The interdiction letter was copied to the Nakasongola Chief Magistrate who is directed to ensure that Mr Katamba complies with the interdiction.