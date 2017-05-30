Uganda: Bus Smashes Three School Children

Lira — Two school children and a boda boda man transporting them are dead and a third child seriously injured after a speeding bus knocked them in the northern Lira District on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were from the same family and, together with their colleagues, were returning home from school on the first day of second term.

Police have identified them as Cissy Akello, a Primary Four pupil at Rima Primary School and her brother Denis Odoch, a Senior Two student of Buluge Comprehensive Secondary School. An unidentified boda boda cyclist carrying them also died.

The injured is a three-and-half year old pupil at Rima Nursery School. The child is currently hospitalised at Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

The victims are children to Charles Ogwok, a resident of Aloi Sub-county in Alebtong District.

Regional Police Spokesman David Ongom Mudong said the accident occurred between Aloi and Lira town.

"A bus registration number UAU 420 V belonging to Rock Transporters Company was travelling from Busia to Gulu when it lost control, knocking the victims dead," he said.

Witnesses said the accident occurred at about 1:45pm in Angweta-angwet just in front of Rima Primary School on Lira-Soroti highway.

The bodies of the victims have been taken to Lira hospital mortuary, pending autopsy, while Police in Lira have impounded the bus. The passengers are stranded at Lira police station.