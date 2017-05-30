Uganda: Gunman Attacks Kitgum Police Post, Steals 30 Bullets

A police officer is nursing injuries at Kitgum hospital following a Sunday night armed attack on Okidi police post in Amida sub-county in Kitgum district.

Armed with a machine gun, the lone gunman reportedly stormed the police post at about 8pm, wrestled the female officer on duty, only identified as Atto. The attacker then reportedly made off with a gun registration number, UG-POL-56131005027-25100 and with over 30 rounds of ammunition after overpowering the only personnel on duty at the time.

Police say the assailant fired three bullets but they missed the police officer. Patrick Jimy Okema, the Aswa river police spokesperson says they have recovered three bullet cartridges from the scene.

Okema says Sergeant Alfred Odongkara, the officer in charge of the police post has been arrested to help in investigations.

"He has been charged with neglect of duty because at the time of the incident he was at the trading centre," he said.

In June 2016, a police officer, ASP Amos Masaba, the then Aswa regional firefighting commander, was killed in an attack on Gulu central police station.