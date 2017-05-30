Tanzania: Six People Knife-Attacked in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Six people including four foreigners have been seriously injured with a sharp object thought to be a knife on Sunday evening at the Lukman Mkunazi Restaurant in Unguja, Zanzibar.

Speaking to reporters today at his Mwembe Madema office, the Unguja Urban West Regional Police Commander, Mr Hassan Nassir Ali, said the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

The RPC explained the name of the suspect, who carried out the attack, was still unknown, but he was known by face. He said the attacker is thought to be aged,25, as until now he was still on the run.

According to initial police investigations, Mr Hassan Nassir Ali said the suspect arrived at the restaurant in Mkunazini and decided to stab three people were at the restaurant for dinner.

He named the injured persons as Mauget Gerarol ,66, a French national, who was injured beside her right eye; Jennifer Wolf,24, a German, who was attacked on the head and Anna Catharina Ehlgen ,20, a German, who was attacked on the head.

The RPC added that after the attacks, the suspect escaped and in a distance of 60 meters from the scene the assailant met Hassan Abdallah, 24, a resident Kiponda in Zanzibar and Canadian national Liying Liang, whom he also stabbed in the mouth and the cheek.

The RPC said further that the attacker also stabbed Sajad Hussein Muhindi, 55, a resident of Mkunazini, explaining that all the injured persons were rushed to Majestic's Tasakhtaa Global Hospital for treatment.

He said all the victims were treated and discharged with the exception of Mauget Gerarol, who is hospitalized at the hospital for treatment.

However, the RPC said the initial police investigations revealed that the attacker was affected by drugs, adding that the investigations were still on to establish the cause of the incident.