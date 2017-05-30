29 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Health Minister Fears Ebola Coming in Through Undocumented Immigrants

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Police force has been urged to strengthen security at the borders as a way of managing undocumented immigrants and in turn, prevent Ebola from entering the country.

Speaking to reporters at a press event today, Health minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu said undocumented immigration was the key challenge facing the government in combating Ebola.

"There are some people who are entering the country illegally. This is hard for us when it comes to monitoring the actual number of people who are entering the country. I am afraid that come people who are affected with Ebola might as well come in without being screened" she said.

According to the recent reports availed by World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that the disease has attacked the neighboring country, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in which at least 43 people are reported being affected while 4 people are reported dead of the disease.

