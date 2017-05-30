Tanzania: Minister Gives a 14-Day Deadline to Unravel the Missing-Twin Puzzle

Dar es Salaam — A special team has been formed to investigate claims made by Bi Asma Juma Elias that one of her twins was stolen immediately after she gave birth at Temeke hospital.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Health minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu said the appointed team will be led by Professor Charles Majinge, a gynecologist at the ministry.

Early this year, Bi Asma said in public that one of her twins was stolen at the district hospital. According to her, the ultra sound results at the hospital had initially showed that she was carrying twins. Surprisingly, after giving birth, she was told that she gave birth to one child, a boy. The team is expected to investigate on whether the claims are true or not and if they are true, establish where the missing child is.