29 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Girl Rights Activists Challenge MPs On Pregnancy Policy

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Ending Child Marriage Network (TECMN) has expressed their disappointment on how some members of parliament have rejected the policy that allows pregnant school girls to resume their studies after delivery.

The network's Chairperson Valerie Msoka said this today at a press conference.

She said that those MPs have shown negligence in understanding the root of the problem and that demoralizes the effort to enhance gender equality and uplift women in all socio-economic aspects.

"A girl shouldn't be robbed of her right to education because of being pregnant. The government should create conducive environment for studying by improving the infrastructure in schools in order to mitigate the problem," she said.

Executive Director of Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa) Eda Sanga said that the policy punishes a girl who is the victim by putting her outside school and allows the boy to continue with school, which she says in not right.

