Tanzania: FAO Raises an Alarm Over Tilapia Lake Virus

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations issued an alert on Friday over a contagious and lethal virus affecting popular tilapia fish. Although not a human health risk, Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV) has a large potential to impact global food security and nutrition, the organization said in a release.

According to FAO, the outbreak should be treated with concern and countries importing tilapias should take appropriate risk-management measures: intensifying diagnostics testing, enforcing health certificates, deploying quarantine measures and developing contingency plans.

Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV) has now been confirmed in five countries on three continents: Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Israel and Thailand. While the pathogen poses no public health concern, it can decimate infected populations.

Countries are encouraged also to launch public information campaigns to advise fish farmers of TiLV's clinical signs, the economic and social risks it poses and the need to flag large-scale mortalities to biosecurity authorities.

Currently, active TiLV surveillance is being conducted in China, India, Indonesia and it is planned to start in the Philippines.

In Israel, an epidemiological retrospective survey is expected to determine factors influencing low survival rates and overall mortalities including relative importance of TiLV.

In addition, a private company is currently working on the development of live attenuated vaccine for TiLV.