Tanzania: Simba, Mbao Match Grosses Sh117 Million

Dodoma — The gate collection from the Azam Sports Federation Cup final between Simba SC and Mbao FC has grossed Sh117.1 million.

The revenue, according to Dodoma Regional Football Association (Dorefa) chairman Mlamu Nghambi, surpasses previous collections for matches played at the Jamhuri Stadium.

Simba beat Mbao 2-1 in extra time to win the title and the Sh50 million cash prize.

They also secured a chance to compete at next year's Caf Confederation Cup after four years out of international football.