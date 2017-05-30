29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Guard Killed As Thieves Break Into Three Offices

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen Wandera

Kamapala — Thugs have strangled a security guard and broken into offices of two non-governmental organisations and a firm in a Kampala suburb, taking several office equipment and merchandise.

"We came in this morning and found our offices broken into by people we do not know. They have taken two laptops, a desktop, a scanner and several boxes of sanitary pads. They also broke into the safe, making off with some money," Ms Lucy Athieno, the chief executive officer of Eco Pad, told journalists on Monday.

To make matters worse they went ahead and even killed our security guard, Ms Athieno noted. She only identified the guard as Sam who had his legs and hands tied with a rope and his mouth stuffed with sanitary pads to choke him.

The premises in the Ministers' Village in Ntinda, a city suburb, also housed the offices of Mifumi and Kadama Widows Association, both organisations working on mainly women rights issues.

Police recorded statements of the workers and later took the body to Mulago Hospital for post-mortem.

Last year, thugs also broke into Mifumi Office twice, stealing similar property after sedating security guards.

"Unlike this time when our guard has been killed, the last two times we found them asleep," she added.

Ms Athieno said they have beefed up security to ensure that they do not fall victims again.

Since 2013 past, there has been increasing cases at burglaries at offices of NGOs, particularly those working on human rights issues, both in the capital Kampala and upcountry. The attackers target specific computers and data storage facilities and cash. In almost all cases, police have failed to trace the suspects, including when they were given a CCTV footage clearly showing faces of the intruders.

Mifumi gained fame as an NGO when it launched a spirited campaign, including a court petition, to have bride price scrapped. It argued that bride price enslaves women to their husbands who consider them as personal property.

Uganda

Idi Amin Loses MP Seat

Kibanda North Member of Parliament Taban Idi Amin Tampo has lost his seat after the Court of Appeal ruled in favor of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.