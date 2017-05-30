29 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bomb Blast Injures Four Children in Mubende

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josephine Nnabbaale

Mubende — Police in Mubende District have started investigations into the source of an object suspected to be a bomb, which injured four children at Kikona-Kyabatagi Village in Mubende Municipality on Sunday.

The victims, according to police are Tadeo Katongole, 8; Regan Sempijja, 7; Lydia Mukisa ,2 and Lillian Nabakooza,5; -all children of Sgt. Charles Kakooza who is attached to Mubende Army Causality Rehabilitation Centre.

The children are nursing wounds at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.

Sgt. Kakooza said the children sustained injuries on their private parts, legs and other parts of their bodies.

"My children were in the kitchen preparing food and all of a sudden, they heard a loud bang, followed by a whizzing sound and later fragments from different directions started hitting them," he said

According to Mubende District Police Commander, Mr Patrick Byaruhanga, the metallic object might be one of the various weapons that were abandoned during the past wars in the 80's.

He said the fire in the kitchen could have heated the object leading to an explosion.

"The source of the suspected explosive is still unknown but our team of bomb experts has started investigating the matter. We really want to know what kind of explosive was this and its effect to the victims, " he said.

Children are increasing becoming victims of abandoned explosives given their nature of playing with any objects they come across.

Most of such cases have been recorded in several districts in northern Uganda which suffered a two-decade insurgence by the Lord's Resistance Army rebel outfit.

The recent incident was in Pader District in January this year six children from the same family got injured by a grenade which they picked from a kraal and started playing with it.

In 2013, two children in the same district died after a grenade they picked from a garden and started playing with it exploded.

Uganda

Idi Amin Loses MP Seat

Kibanda North Member of Parliament Taban Idi Amin Tampo has lost his seat after the Court of Appeal ruled in favor of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.