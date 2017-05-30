Tanzania: Mayanja Hails Team After Win

Dodoma — Following their hard-earned Azam Sports Federation Championship, Simba's assistant coach Jackson Mayanja has saluted his players for a commitment that earned them a 2-1 win over Mbao FC at Jamhuri Stadium. Mayanja said both teamwork and individual skills helped Simba win the tough encounter and said everyone contributed much to the victory.

Simba goals were netted by Fredrick Blagnon in the 95th minute and Shizya Kichuya through a penalty kick in the 118 minute while Mbao FC fired their consolation goal in 105th through Ndaki Robert. The tense match ended In the 90 minutes with a barren draw.

The former Uganda Cranes, Uganda Revenue Authority FC, Kagera Sugar and Coastal Union coach said the match was very tough as their opponents worked very hard to ensure his strikers don't harm them.

"It was a very difficult match our opponents were playing very hard as they also targeted to win. But our team played the best football and players did as we instructed them," he said. Mayanja said all his players deserved credit for the beautiful performance.

"Our target now is to make sure we play well in the CAF Confederation Cup next year and get the best results," Mayanja said. Mayanja thanked their club management and fans for their great support in both the Mainland Premier League and ASFC tournaments. At the end of the match, Simba SC were awarded a cup and gold medals.

Mbao FC assistant coach Soud Slim said his team played brilliantly but blamed poor officiating for the loss. Simba and Mbao FC final match was officiated by centre referee Ahmed Kikumbo (Dodoma), assistant referee line one Mohamed Mkono (Tanga) and at line two, there was Omary Juma (Dodoma) while fourth official was Florentina Zablon also from Dodoma. "My players dominated the game since the start we managed to defend well in all 90 minutes of the game.

The problem, according to Slim began to appear in the extra time after the referee awarded Simba a spotckick claiming his player David Mwasa had handled the ball "He never touched the ball," Soud insisted.

He said the unjust goal lowered his players' morale, a situation that helped Simba to win. Soud said they have decided to forget about the ASFC title and they will return back to Mwanza to start early preparation for the coming league season. He added they will now look for quality reinforcement ahead of the coming season.

He called upon the team's supporters and fans in Mwanza to continue supporting their team. Mbao FC were promoted last season and it was their first time to play in the Azam Sports Federation Cup Final tournament.

In retrospect, The Deputy Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Angelina Mabula has called upon the Mwanza residents to continue supporting Mbao FC the way they used to support Pamba FC during its heydays.

Mabula promised to continue providing bonus for every goals Mbao FC will score in the coming league season. Meanwhile, Simba skipper Jonas Mkude was involved in a terrible car accident that killed a woman at Dumila area in Morogoro region yesterday.

The woman, identified as Shose Fidelis Masao, died on the spot when the car they were travelling in, Land Cruiser V8, overturned following a tire burst, with others seriously injured. Mkude and five other Simba supporters were returning to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma.

The accident survivors were taken to Morogoro Referral Hospital. Mkude is one of eight Simba players who left the Capital city yesterday to attend national team, Taifa Stars camp in Dar es Salaam.

Others, who used different transports, are Mohamed Hussein, Said Ndemla, Shiza Kichuya, Muzamil Yassin, Mohamed Ibrahim and Ibrahim Ajib. The rest of Simba squad remained in Dodoma after the Saturday final and they are scheduled to parade their Federation Cup trophy to the parliament.