Tanzania: TACAIDS Calls for Early 'Cut' for Male Infants to Curb Further HIV/ Aids Spread

The Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS) is calling for priority attention to the initiative code-named Early Infant Male Circumcision (EIMC) in efforts to quickly meet three zeros in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to the Commission, the three zeros stand for: zero new HIV infection; zero AIDS-related deaths; and zero stigma and discrimination in Tanzania. Presenting its Mid-Term Review report of the third national multi-sectoral framework for HIV/AIDS (NMSF III), on Friday in Dar es Salaam, TACAIDS Consultant Dr Emmanuel Matechi said: "We do insist on EICM to avoid challenges we encounter in implementing Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) for adults ... as one of the strategic plans to eliminate HIV/AIDS."

He added that VMMC was more cost-efficient since it involved, among others, awareness campaigns and the training health professionals, things that were not only expensive but also consumed a lot of time.

Dr Matechi clarified that shortage of professionals had been demonstrated to be major challenge to rapid scale-up of VMMC not only in Tanzania but across Africa in general. The newly released report states that while EIMC had delayed impacts on transmission dynamics, it could be a much less complicated and lowerrisk procedure when the appropriate clinical infrastructure is in place and an important longer-term strategy to reduce HIV.

Themed Tanzania HIV Investment Case: Reference Report November 2016, the report reveals that three randomized controlled trials conducted in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa had shown that VMMC reduced the risk of sexual transmission of HIV from women to men by up to 60 per cent.

Following the trials, WHO and UNAIDS now recommend that VMMC be added to the package of a comprehensive HIV-response strategy in countries with high prevalence, generalized heterosexual HIV epidemics and low levels of male circumcision.

"Tanzania is one of the 14 countries with this profile ... so they have been prioritized for 'scale-up' of VMMC services. As of 2013, HIV prevalence in mainland Tanzania among circumcised men was 3.5 per cent compared with 5.2 per cent among uncircumcised men," reads part of the report.

It is also observed that the current rate of VMMC varies substantially by demographic groups and region. The level of male circumcision was considerably higher among urban - at 94.2 per cent -- versus rural men, at 64.2 per cent.