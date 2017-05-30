Tanzania: Yanga Focus On SportsPesa Title

Premier League Champions Young Africans will turn their attention to newly-introduced SportsPesa Super Cup Tournament after successfully defending the top flight title.

The Dar es Salaam giants arrived in Arusha at the weekend from Dodoma where the team visited the parliament following an invitation by legislators who are supporters of the club after clinching the 27th league title.

They were expected to play Arusha Football Club (AFC) at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in a build-up match yesterday. Speaking in Arusha, Young African assistant coach Juma Mwambusi said there was no time to waste for his charges with the new tournament on horizon.

He said the match against AFC was part of their groundwork for the tournament to be staged at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam next month. "We don't have enough time to rest; the SportsPesa tournament is just around the corner and we need to stay in good shape for the competition.

"Over the past two seasons we have had a tight schedule, playing in international and domestic competitions, it has been tough but we're grateful that we're able to retain the league title," Mwambusi said. George Lwandamina's right-hand man lauded his players for showing resilience that propelled them to yet another domestic success.

"Kudos to the players, they have been outstanding throughout the season, we went through tough patches but they always remained strong.

" Giants Simba and Young Africans are among eight teams set to compete for 60m/- SportsPesa Super Cup, with clubs from host Tanzania Mainland, Zanzibar and Kenya lined up for the tournament set to kick off from June 5 to 11 this year.

Apart from Simba and Yanga, other team from Mainland Tanzania is Singida United, while Kenya will be represented by Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Nakuru All Star and Tusker FC, while Zanzibar will feature Jang'ombe Boys.

According to SportPesa Director of Administration and Compliance, Abbas Tarimba, winner of the tournament to be staged on a knockout basis will walk away with 30,000 US dollars (about 60m/-).

Besides lifting a glittering trophy and earning regional bragging rights in the tournament, the winner will also face famous English Premier League side Everton FC on July 13th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Losing finalist will pocket 10,000 US dollars (about 20m/-), while teams knocked out at the semi-final will be rewarded 5,000 US dollars (about10 mil/-) each.

According to the fixtures, Singida United and AFC Leopards will face off in the opening day, while Yanga will battle it out against Tusker FC on the same day. The next day will see Jang'ombe Boys taking on Gor Mahia, while Simba will entertain Nakuru All Star.