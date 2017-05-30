MMD youth leader Dauzeni Tambo has charged that UPND sympathiser Dr Nevers Mumba is a "broke hypocrite" trying to get some relevance in Zambian politics.

Tambo says Dr Mumba, who recently featured on Muvi TV's The Assignment, should be arrested for contemptous remarks he made regarding matters that were active in court.

He said it was surprising Dr Mumba was today attacking the same judiciary that has given him important victories in the past.

"How can a man of 'God' or it is it a man of 'Gold' be so careless as to begin to insult the very judiciary that ruled in his favour when he cried foul after the party structure snnabbed [sic] his candidature for the 2015 presidential by elections in favour of Rupiah Banda.

For immediate release

Nevers should be arrested for contemptuous statements

Listening to Dr Nevers Mumba on the assignment shows why Dr Nevers Mumba is broke because of his lack of maturity when talking to the media on issues that are in courts, because it's contempt.

Nevers Mumba is pathological hypocrite who can stoop however low just to survive, and its the same behaviour of insulting the honourable judiciary and its officials by the UPND and their stooges like Nevers Mumba that continues to injure them even further.

It baffles us as youths that Nevers Mumba is who once served as Vice President of the Republic has no manners even in speech to watch what he says.

He has continued to issue contemptuous statements and we are calling upon the courts to summon this man for contempt or else ourselves we will do it. The sacred institution of the court is under threat by scam bugs who want to be favoured whenever they commit offences.

Surely how can the judiciary which is already under ernomous pressure from politicians work freely when people like Dr Mumba conitnue to insult and to drag the courts into petty partisan politics instead being mature enough to advise a clueless HH to grow up and respect the country's established institutions and its people.

This is a timely warning to all of us in the opposition, that we must mind how we talk about the country because if we destroy the credibility of the institutions we speak against we may have no country to lead if after all.

We also want to advise Dr Mumba to take a leave from his bitterness as people were now irritated of his political comedy. We are very much aware that Dr Mumba was still healing from political wounds.

Zambia is still enjoying an atmosphere of peace and Christianity contrary to the allegations of Dr Mumba. We want to take this opportunity to warn him to stop bringing the name of our country in disrepute as all government institutions were still effective and functional.

Further we want to appeal to the judiciary not to relent in taking actions against individuals who will be commenting on matters before the courts of law because there has been a growing trend especially among political leaders to deliberately abrogate the law by commenting on matters that were before the court.

Issued by:

Dauzeni S Tambo

MMD NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN