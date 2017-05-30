Uganda: Trust Fund Opened for Ssemwanga's Children

Photo: allafrica.com

Ivan Ssemwanga's children with his ex-wife Zari.

The highlight of fallen businessman Ivan Ssemwanga's vigil on Sunday night at his Muyenga home was the setting up of a development trust fund to cater for his three sons.

This should come as a relief to the family that is currently said to be conflicting over the deceased's property, with Ssemwanga's family taking to media to criticize his ex-wife Zari Hassan's insistence on being entitled to Ssemwanga's property.

Club Guvnor proprietor Charlie Lubega who fronted the idea for the fund contributes Shs5m and also gave the family condolences of Shs10M. By midnight, the fund had a total of Shs 20M. Lubega spoke highly of the deceased, saying he was a pillar in their business and that they have lost a very big client in Ivan Semwanga.

"Ivan Semwanga can never be replaced. He was a one of a kind client, individually and as Rich Gang. We have hosted the Rich gang party for a very long time and those who have always attended can witness that he was one of our biggest customers. We are really going to miss him," Lubega said.

Many of the friends, relatives and well-wishers gathered at the vigil shared his sentiments and expressed solidarity with the family. Among those were Godfrey Kirumira, Bad Black, Jose Chameleon, Ragga Dee, Jack Pemba and Nabila Naggayi among others. Zari Hassan who cried from the moment the body arrived at 8.30pm left the vigil with the sons immediately after prayers were said.

Kampala mourns Ivan ssemwanga

The vigil was characterised by tight security and was well catered in terms of food and drink.

Ivan Ssemwanga , the ex-husband to socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan died last Thursday at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria South Africa.