Tanzania: Simba Set Sights On CAF Cup

Dar es Salaam — Plans are afoot for newly crowned FA Cup champions Simba SC to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2017/18 season, it has been revealed.

The Msimbazi Msimbazi Street team's technical bench has submitted to the club leadership the list of players they need to ensure they are a force to reckon with come next season.

"We will bring in four quality players in areas that we feel need to be strengthened before the Africa Confederation Cup starts," the team's assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja, said yesterday.

"We have already identified areas in the playing unit that need reinforcement," Mayanja said.

He declined more details on players they have earmarked, but the Msimbazi giants are said to be after Azam FC's forward John Bocco and Young Africans' Zimbabwean striker Donald Ngoma.

This comes two days after Joseph Omog's men notched up a stunning 2-1 win over stubborn Mbao FC in the FA Cup final at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma to bounce back to the African football.

Following the hard-earned victory, Simba will represent the country in the Africa Confederation Cup next year.

Their traditional foes Yanga, who retained the Vodacom Premier League despite going down 1-0 to Mbao FC in their final league match in Mwanza, are the country's flag bearers in the Africa Champions League.

Bocco, who played an inspirational role for Azam's impressive performance in the recently concluded Mainland Premier League, is one of the best strikers in the country at the moment.

Last season, the Chamazi-based side represented the country in the Confederation Cup.

And Mayanja says they need a player of his calibre to shine in the continental tournament.

The Ugandan tactician also heaped praise on his players, saying he was very with the way they fared in the tournament also known as Azam Sports Federation Cup.

"We played the FA Cup final to win and players played in accordance with our pre-match instructions." the excited coach said.

Simba, one of the top teams in the in country, have been out of the contiental club competitions for four years.

They were expected to return to Dar es Salaam last night from Dodoma.

"Our target is to lift the Confederation Cup title next year. We have all it takes to win tournament," he said.