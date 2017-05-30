29 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Court Gives Order On Ogieks' Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Kenya government has been given six months to amend the alleged violations against Ogiek, a hunter-gatherer community facing eviction from its ancestral land in Central Kenya Province highlands.

The ruling was made here on Friday by the African Court of Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) following a case filed by the tiny ethnic groups against the government, challenging their eviction.

The Panel of Judges, headed by the President of the Court Justice Sylvain Ore unanimously agreed that the Kenyan government had violated several articles of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights through its plans to evict the community from their ancestral lands. "The Court orders the Respondent to take all appropriate measures with a reasonable time frame to remedy all the violations established and inform the Court of the measures taken within six months from the date of this judgement," the Court ruled.

During the ruling which attracted dozens of members of the indigenous community from Kenya's Mau Forest complex the Court also requests the Applicant to file reparations within 60 days from the date of the Judgement; last Friday. Thereafter, it ruled, the Respondent (the government) shall file its response thereto within 60 days of receipt of the Applicant's submissions on reparations and costs.

The African Court ordered that the planned eviction of the Ogiek community be from the Mau Forest be stopped on grounds that it constituted a home of the indigenous community who depend on it for their livelihood.

East Africa

U.S. Plane Crash Lands in Mogadishu

Four passengers all said to be foreigners survived a plane crash landing on the Aden Abdille International Airport on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.