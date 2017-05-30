Student Representative Council president Joseph Kalimbwe has been expelled from the University of Namibia earlier today following an attempted break-in at the university's cafeteria on Saturday.

Vice president Raymond Tjiueza, and two other SRC members have been issued with suspension letters pending certain provisions as why they must not be suspended.

The four student leaders are being punished allegedly for instigating a group of students to attempt a forced entry into the cafeteria to use it as a study area claiming there were not enough studying spots on campus. Police had to be called to the campus to stop the group.

The three claim that the suspension letters are from the vice chancellor's office.

Unam has also laid criminal charges against the student leader for malicious damage to property pending an investigation to be finalised tomorrow.