29 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Rwanda: APR Defender Set to Join Singida United

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Newly promoted Singida United are on the verge of completing a transfer swoop for Rwandan defender ahead of the new season

Michael Ruseshangoga, who plays for APR, one of the leading clubs in Rwanda, will soon sign a $ 50,000 contract to play for the Singida team.

Rwanda media reported over the weekend that the 23-year- old player is set to sign a two-year deal where he will earn a salary of $ 3,000 on top of accommodation and a vehicle.

Although the player declined to confirm the reports of him crossing to the Tanzanian team, sources in Kigali had it that the deal has been verbally agreed between him and Singida United.

The sources revealed that Ruseshangoga does not want to be in the media show now because he has yet to finish the season with APR and want to move out once the current league is over..

"The move to Singida United is all but done," one of his close associates told a Rwandan daily newspaper last week.

The striker is also reported to have played for Rwanda's Under-17, U-20 and the national team Amavubi.

Should the deal materialise, he would be the second Rwandan player to join Singida United after Danny Usengimana, who crossed to the club at a reported $100,000, two year contract.

The new development comes only a few days after Singida United signed a Sh250 million sponsorship deal with a Kenya-based sports betting firm, SportPesa.

The globally known company has also signed a five-year partnership deal with Mainland giants Simba SC and Young Africans.

Singida United officials believe the sponsorship will help them to register quality players that would assist the club in competing with other teams in the Vodacom Premier League.

To ensure they make their presence felt in the elite league, Singida United have already signed former Young Africans head coach, Hans Van Pluijm.

The Singida side is among 16 teams expected to battle it out for the Premier League title next season .

