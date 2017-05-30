29 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Ebola in Tanzania, Says Minister

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — There is no reported Ebola case in Tanzania, the ministry of Health said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the Health minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu said that her office continues working closely with the World Health Organization in monitoring and ensuring the disease doesn't enter the country.

The ministry has ordered the regional commissioners and regional medical officers to continue monitoring their respective regions to ensure all people who are entering the country are screened.

Recent reports availed by WHO indicated that a number of people who are affected by Ebola in DRC has increased to 43 people and at least 4 people have reported dead.

