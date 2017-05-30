30 May 2017

Uganda: Kampala Socialites Showcase Cars At Ssemwanga's Funeral Service

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

It was pomp as Kampala socialites attended the funeral service of their fallen colleague and businessman Ivan Ssemwanga's funeral service.

Most of the socialites showed up in fancy and personalized vehicles which left several mourners in awe as some mistook it for a battle of who owns the most expensive ride in Kampala.

It was therefore no surprise that some of the mourners who turned up to pay their last respect to Ssemwanga, who died last Thursday at Steven Biko Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, were seen begging for money from the occupants of the fancy cars.

The flamboyant businessman passed on after being hit by stroke which took him to coma for 12 days.

