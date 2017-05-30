It seems the hooligans among the Highlanders supporters do not want to learn from past mistakes with the violence which resurfaced at Mandava set to cost the club a fortune after the Bulawayo giants were summoned for a second hearing inside a month.

Highlanders supporters on Sunday forced the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum when the rowdy fans threw missiles onto the pitch after the hosts had grabbed an equaliser in the 93rd minute from the penalty spot.

Police had to fire teargas to disperse the restless crowds during the mayhem creating another bad advertisement for the game.

The league yesterday registered its displeasure on the rising incidents of violence involving Highlanders supporters.

Earlier this month they forced the abandonment of their match against perennial rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields after they attacked the match officials and stormed the pitch in protest against DeMbare's 40th minute equaliser which they felt was scored from an offside position by Joel Christian Epoupa Christian.

Bosso appeared before a PSL Disciplinary Committee last week facing charges of violence and causing the abandonment of the match.

But before the judgment is even out, the club have been summoned to another hearing next Tuesday.

PSL Communications and Media Liaison officer Kudzai Bare said the authorities were not happy with the trend.

"The Premier Soccer League has received reports of violence and hooliganism which led to the abandonment of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between FC Platinum and Highlanders FC played at Mandava Stadium on Sunday 28 May, 2017.

"The matter will now be referred to the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee for determination.

"Consequently, Highlanders FC have been summoned to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on the 6th of June, 2017 for contravening Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations.

"In terms of Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations, it is an Act of Misconduct on the part of the Club. Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played.

"Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters . . .

"We once again call upon the Highlanders FC Board of Directors, Executive Committee, leaders of their supporters' chapters, coaches and players to seriously consider taking corrective measures to eradicate hooliganism in football.

"Football is governed by the Premier Soccer League rules and regulations, ZIFA and FIFA statutes. The Highlanders FC leadership must realise that hooliganism and violence will affect not only the club brand, but it taints the image of football in general.

"We would like to assure all our stakeholders that as a League we will be decisive in dealing with acts of hooliganism. We will not be swayed by emotions, frustrations, disappointments and feelings of a few misguided elements who continue to bring the game of football into disrepute."

Highlanders were leading 1-0 courtesy of a Ralph Matema's 77th minute strike when Rusape referee Brighton Chimene awarded the hosts a penalty in the 93rd minute after substitute Charles Sibanda was brought down in the box.

A number of Bosso players disputed the call, but when FC Platinum captain Petros Mhari converted all hell broke loose.

The alert police officers managed to form a cordon and with the help of the police dogs they drove back the fans out of the stadia.

They then started raining missiles at the second assistant referee who was then forced to rush at the centre.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum continued with their dream start to the season when they beat Bulawayo City and open a two-point gap at the summit of the table.

Tichaona Mabvura, Walter Mukanga and Qadr Amini delivered the win for Tonderayi Ndiraya's team who have now garnered 25 points from 11 games.

Rainsome Pavari and Zephania Ngodzo managed to reduce the arrears, but that could not save the visitors who slipped one place to ninth.

Black Rhinos kept the pressure at the top with a 1-0 win over Yadah at Morris Depot. The army side benefited from a blunder by goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube and substitute Willard Kalongonda to get maximum points and move to 23 points.

Lincoln Samaraya made the difference with his first goal for the soldiers.

But it was a weekend of mixed fortunes for the Harare teams.

Giants Dynamos managed to register an important win over ZPC Kariba to ease the pressure on coach Lloyd Mutasa.