Political analysts have blasted ties between opposition MDC-T, the People's Democratic Party and South Africa's Democratic Alliance, saying they are an alliance meant to protect white interests in the Sadc region.

DA's president Mmusi Maimane was quoted saying they were willing to work with the two Zimbabwean opposition parties, probably to propagate white interests.

Tanzania-based analyst Mr Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the opposition parties were Western projects fronting white interests.

"The DA in South Africa and the MDC-T in Zimbabwe are brain children of the anti-African neo-colonial forces who cannot appreciate the realities of our independence and right to self determination," he said.

"The only difference is that one operates in South Africa, while another operates in Zimbabwe. As such, Maimane's efforts should be understood from the tireless and documented British and American efforts of creating hegemony of puppets and a rallying point of puppet to puppet solidarity.

"However, it is an effort and endeavour in futility especially given the ever revolutionary vigilance of revolutionary luminaries like Robert Mugabe and our revolutionary peoples across both sides of the Limpopo.

"Remember, our liberation parties have just met in Angola to deepen strategic ideological co-operation and solidarity against such misguided forces like the Maimanes and Tsvangirais.

"For Maimane, one can only, but feel sorry for the young and overzealous African soul who is basking in the false and imaginary glory of leading that white reactionary and counter revolutionary DA.

"By the time he realises that that party doesn't and was never meant for African causes, it will be too late, the same way his fellows in the MDC saw a rude awakening in 2013."

Mr Goodwine Mureriwa said the relationship was a confirmation that the opposition parties in Zimbabwe were founded by Western powers bent on reversing the gains of the liberation struggle.

"It is well known that the DA in South Africa was formed by remnants of the apartheid regime," he said.

"Its policies are aimed at protecting white interests and privileges they enjoyed during the apartheid era.

"Given that history and the history of the MDC-T, it is not surprising that they are forging this alliance.

"The MDC-T was created by the British as a direct response to the land reform programme and has been fighting to protect those interests since then." Mr Mureriwa said.

Mr Mureriwa said it was critical that liberation movements that fought colonialism were having an onslaught from Western powers through their proxies in the opposition to reverse the gains of independence.

"What is critical is that revolutionary parties in the region should stand guard against these latest developments," he said.

"The Western powers want all the liberation movements gone, that is why puppets like Maimane are working tirelessly to create an alliance of puppets in the region."

Mr Maimane was deported from Zambia recently after he had gone to attend the trial of that country's opposition leader Mr Hakainde Hachilema, who is facing treason charges.

Harare Polytechnic Journalism and Media Studies lecturer Mr Alexander Rusero said the alliance between the three parties was of no relevance to the country.

"I do not see what they stand to gain because history has shown us that the opposition in the country has failed to get grassroots support which has resulted in their loss in previous elections," he said.

"The DA mainly draws its support from whites and has been accused of trying to protect white interests they enjoyed during the apartheid era.

"The MDC-T has also been accused of being a creation of Western powers and the alliance just, but confirms this view that they are serving foreign interests."

University of Zimbabwe political scientist Professor Charity Manyeruke said the alliance was bound to fail as its foundation was foreign.

"The relationship will not yield anything as it is not founded on any domestic principles," she said.

"These parties are there to protect the interests of our former colonisers who have been working tirelessly to come back using some of our fellow Africans.

"This calls for renewed unity amongst liberation movements to fend off these renewed attempts to recolonise us."

South Africa's Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) criticised Mr Maimane for trying to interfere in Zambia's domestic affairs.

"It is important to note and respect the decision by Lusaka to bar Mmusi Maimane to enter their country," PAC spokesperson Mr Kenneth Mokgatlhe said.

"We also respect that Pretoria is responding well diplomatically.

"Zambia is a sovereign country and does not answer to DA or some individual.

"They have discretion to either allow or bar people when they suspect security risk or any other reason. We must respect the decision by Zambia."