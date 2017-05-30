30 May 2017

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Wins Hurungwe Ward 2 Unopposed

By Noah Pito

Hurungwe — Zanu-PF candidate for Ward 2 by-election in Hurungwe District Council, Cde Edward Makarani, won the seat after he successfully filed his papers uncontested.

The by-election was pencilled for July 15.

The nomination court sat at Hurungwe Rural District Council boardroom at Magunje Growth Point yesterday.

Hurungwe District Election Officer Mr Taona Pfunye, declared Cde Makarani duly elected councillor for Ward 2 soon after close of the nomination court at 4pm.

It was all jubilation as Zanu-PF supporters, who had accompanied Cde Makarani, whistled and danced as they congratulated their new councillor.

The Ward 2 post fell vacant following the death of Councillor Ellen Kunodziya (Zanu-PF) last month.

The late Cllr Kunodziya, who was also HRDC vice chair, collapsed at her farm in Tengwe early last month while preparing to travel to the district offices in Magunje to collect her monthly allowance.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at Karoi Hospital where relatives had rushed her for medical attention.

The death of Cllr Kunodziya has seen the number of female councillors in the male-dominated, all Zanu-PF 26 member local authority reduced to two from three.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial vice-chair Cde Keith Guzah, said Cde Makarani had beaten eight others in a tightly contested party primary elections.

He said that was a sign of internal democracy in Zanu-PF.

"Having such a big number of people vying for the same post in such a peaceful manner is clear evidence that there is a high level of democracy in Zanu-PF even at lower levels of choosing councillors," said Cde Guzah.

"Being a vibrant party enjoying massive support from the people, resounding victory is very certain."

Zanu-PF has been winning all by-elections in parliamentary elections serve for Norton that was won by Mr Temba Mliswa.

