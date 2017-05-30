Namibia's WBO Africa middleweight champion, Walter "The Executioner" Kautondokwa will travel to Accra to defend his title against Obodei Sai of Ghana on 16 June.

According to a press release issued by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, Kaotondokwa can expect a tough title defence against the Ghanaian who is the current WBO Africa Interim champion.

Kautondokwa is one of Namibia's hottest boxing prospects and is still undefeated after 14 professional fights, of which 13 came via knockout.

Obodai 'The Miracle' Sai is however much more experienced with a record of 32 wins and only two defeats.

The 30-year-old Sai made his professional debut nine years ago and after winning his first six fights he won the Ghanaian super welterweight title in 2009.

He continued his unbeaten run till June 2011 when he beat Joseph Lamptey of Ghana to win the vacant Commonwealth super welterweight title.

He however suffered his first defeat four months later when he relinquished the title to Jamie Cox of England.

Since then he has fought 18 times, losing only once to Derrick Webster of the United States in 2014.

In August last year, Sai won the Interim WBO Africa middleweight title when he beat Idrissa Kabore of Burkina Faso on a sixth round technical knockout, while he has racked up three more victories since then.

This will be Kautondokwa's first professional fight outside Namibia, but he said he was confident of retaining his title.

"I am excited about this fight against a very tough opponent. I knew there would come a time when I would have to fight outside the country, but I am not worried or intimidated, because I know that His grace is sufficient. I have trained hard, I have been in professional boxing for exactly four years now and I will come back undefeated," Kautondokwa said.

Kautondokwa is currently the 10th ranked middleweight in the world according to the World Boxing Organisation's latest rankings, while Sai is ranked 12th in the world.

The showdown between two world-rated boxers in the middleweight division is therefore definitely something to look forward to.