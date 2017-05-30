A 23-year-old man, who raped his minor cousin and got away with it after his mother concealed the crime, has been jailed for 19 years after he went on to force himself on the girl's sibling.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the girls, preyed on the sibling until the first victim caught him red handed and reported to the police without alerting granny.

The sexual attack on the two siblings aged 16 and 11 took place on separate occasions early this year.

The 16-year-old victim who was a witness in her younger sister's abuse told how their grandmother ordered her not to report to the police as that would have 'tarnished the image of the family.'

The rapist cousin initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Collet Ncube, claiming that the charges were fabricated because the girls disliked him.

He, however, later changed his plea during trial.

"I admit that I raped the two girls," he said before the magistrate sentenced him to 19 years for the two counts.

He will, however, serve an effective 15 years after four years were suspended on condition of good behavior.

The grandmother was supposed to be a witness in the case but she did not attend court despite being summoned to come and testify.

Prosecuting, Bheki Tshabalala said: "The rape took place sometime in February this year. The girl was sent to collect some vegetables from the nearby family garden when the accused followed her whereupon he raped her once," said the prosecutor.

The court heard that the man grabbed his cousin before forcibly undressing her and raping her once.

The girl could not scream because he closed her mouth with his hand.

Unbeknown to him, his first victim had followed behind as she suspected that he was lurking at her younger sister and caught him.

She reported the matter to the police without alerting the grandmother leading to the arrest.