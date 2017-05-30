Somalia: Kenya Takes Measures to Prevent Al Shabaab Attacks

Security agencies in Garissa county have put in place measures to ensure peace is maintained during and after the election. Garissa is among the 33 counties identified by the National Cohesion and Integrity Commission as possible post-election violence hotspots.

Addressing the press after leading a peace procession in the streets of Garissa town on Saturday, county commissioner James Kianda said security has been beefed up during the campaign period.

"We might have been listed as a hotspot because of the highly contested seats, including governor, MP and MCA positions, but we will ensure we have proper security arrangements before, during and after the polls," he said.

Kianda continued, "Aspirants will be given an opportunity to air their views and explain their agenda without coercion. We assure members of the public attending rallies of their security."

Aulian Sultan Hamud Mohamed urged politicians to mind their language during campaigns and desist from inciting the public to violence.

He said that although the Garissa Township MP seat is hotly contested, that should not be a reason for aspirants to balkanise the cosmopolitan town.

Mohamed urged residents to listen to all candidates as they share their manifestos and not to discriminate on the basis of clan affiliation.

The NCIC said it is closely monitoring various regions to avert chaos. It has launched peace initiatives and distributed voice recorders to help the police track hatemongers.