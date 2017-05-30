29 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: West Darfur Headmaster Transferred to Omdurman Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sirba — The headmaster of the Sirba Higher Secondary School who was detained in West Darfur in February without being charged, has been transferred to El Huda prison in Omdurman.

The coordinator of the Sirba camps for the displaced told Radio Dabanga that the family of headmaster Nimeiri Wad Kika learned by coincidence that he was transferred 10 days ago.

Nimeiri was held in his home in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on 16 February. A reason was not provided. His relatives were not allowed to visit him.

Two days later, Dr Yahya Dablan was detained from the health centre of the Kendebi camp for the displaced in the same way. "The NISS accuses any citizen who criticises the authorities of supporting the rebels," the coordinator noted. He said he did not have any information about the whereabouts of the medic.

On 26 February, two other Darfuri citizens, Abdallah Mohamed and Adam Ibrahim, were detained by NISS officers in Sirba town. Again no reasons were given, and their relatives have not been allowed to visit them.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir and Guinean President Hold Talks

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday evening held talks with the visiting President of Guinea… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.