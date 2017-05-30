Sudan: West Darfur Headmaster Transferred to Omdurman Prison

Sirba — The headmaster of the Sirba Higher Secondary School who was detained in West Darfur in February without being charged, has been transferred to El Huda prison in Omdurman.

The coordinator of the Sirba camps for the displaced told Radio Dabanga that the family of headmaster Nimeiri Wad Kika learned by coincidence that he was transferred 10 days ago.

Nimeiri was held in his home in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on 16 February. A reason was not provided. His relatives were not allowed to visit him.

Two days later, Dr Yahya Dablan was detained from the health centre of the Kendebi camp for the displaced in the same way. "The NISS accuses any citizen who criticises the authorities of supporting the rebels," the coordinator noted. He said he did not have any information about the whereabouts of the medic.

On 26 February, two other Darfuri citizens, Abdallah Mohamed and Adam Ibrahim, were detained by NISS officers in Sirba town. Again no reasons were given, and their relatives have not been allowed to visit them.