Kisarawe — Mzenga Ward residents in Kisarawe district, Coast Region are complaining that corrupt and selfish leaders are the source, and force behind failures to resolve land conflicts within their areas of jurisdiction.

The villagers now lament 'aloud' that their leaders were using 'dirty tricks' ostensibly to attract investors but all the time bent on 'dishing out' prime lands and- in the process-- letting them down simply because most of the dwellers were ignorant of the country's land laws.

They were speaking at the weekend during a 'feedback session' initiated by the Tanzania Gender Networtk Programme (TGNP), the NGO currently running public awareness campaigns on matters related to gender balance across the district-all predicated on equality in land ownership between men and women. "... it's the same (equality to land) which must apply to compensations when lands are taken away by the so-called investors... or sold in anyway," the villagers say.

Ms Sophia Jumbe, a resident of Vilabwa village within the Ward, says: "Some leaders intimidate us every time we seek answers from our leaders on how we... the villagers stand to benefit from these investments.

"For instance, there are massive construction activities take place around our common boundary with our neighbours of Mtakayo village ... when we approached leaders over this ... they threatened to pull us out of this organization under the excuses that the awareness campaigns were making 'confident.

" It was further observed that, in a bid to 'please' the investors, some of the village leaders had been 'trespassing' beyond their own village boundaries when giving land, thereby creating serious land conflicts between the neighbouring villages and distorting all proper regulations and interests (maslahi) on both sides.