CIO deputy director Kizito Gweshe Monday took a swipe at top police officers accusing them of incompetence while testifying to support his subordinates' application for referral of case to constitutional court.

His subordinate, Delish Nguwaya, landed in the dock after he allegedly extorted $19, 900 from a Chinese businessman together with his three colleagues.

Nguwaya is being charged together with other CIO officers Mbizo Mbereki Nyathi, Clever Gadzikwa and Vengai Zano.

Nguwaya applied for his case to be referred to constitutional court arguing that he was arrested illegally after the police begged him to admit to self -incriminating evidence promising him immunity.

Gweshe told court that after establishing that the businessman was not banking his daily savings, ill-treating workers and had employed an expatriate engineer without proper documentation, they decided to rope in the police to effect arrest.

He said he met with Superintendent Viera and Detective Inspector Justin Mandizha from the police and agreed that they would give Nguwaya immunity if he exposed what really transpired on the day in question but they all turned against him even after exposing their subordinates.

Gweshe said Superintendent Shepherd Tachiona who led the investigation was the one who extorted the businessman of $19, 900 and Nguwaya was given only $500 which was part of the loot.

He said police Chief Superintendent Nyaradzai Majachani was the brainchild of the allegations Nguwaya is facing, adding that Tachiona should be an accomplice in this case.

Also giving evidence, Nguwaya's lawyer, Admire Rubaya, confirmed that his client was promised immunity but the police breeched the agreement.

"After getting every piece of evidence they wanted to add on to pointers they had, they turned against my client. We met with Superintendent Viera who was in company on Gweshe as well as Inspector Mandizha of the Commercial Crime department. Viera said it was a taskforce that has been established to weed out corrupt senior officers between police and CIO departments.

They said they had evidence against my client but they wanted his testimony," he said.

Rubaya told court that he refused saying his client could only do that if National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) commercial crimes head was involved and the senior cops promised to engage Chris Mutangadura.

However, after Nguwaya made a statement he was arrested and, according to Rubaya, Viera made a "victory laugh" before he told him that what they did to his client was unconstitutional.

Narrating his ordeal, Nguwaya told court that the plot to extort the businessman started in Tachiona's office.

He told court that after receiving the information, he passed it to Tachiona who then recruited Gadzikwa, Zano, Madzorera and one Andrew to carry out the investigations at the Chinese businessman's factory.

Nguwaya said Tachiona said they should stop investigations as the businessman was pleading adding he had been given $5000 which they later shared in Majachani's office.

Magistrate Themba Kuwanda is presiding over the case while Michael Reza is prosecuting.