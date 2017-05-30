Tourism and hospitality minister, Walter Mzembi, said he was going to engage cabinet over the harassment of tourists by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the country's roads.

Mzembi was addressing journalists after his participation at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation's Secretary General election which he lost. The minister narrowly lost the UNWTO top post to Georgia candidate in an election which was held in Madrid, Spain, early this month.

His comments on the traffic cops come after several complaints from ordinary citizens, business people, tourists and diplomats over too many roadblocks.

Early this month, German Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Thorsten Hutter, told parliament that diplomats were intimidated by the excessive presence of police on the country's roads.

At these roadblocks which have been turned into cash making points, the police impound cars of road users who would have failed to pay spot fines for minor offences such as leaving a drivers' licence at home, or driving a car without carrying a spare wheel.

But the Road Traffic Act allows the police either to warn or issue a ticket to offenders which can be paid within a period of one week at any police station in the country.

Responding to questions by reporters at a press conference he held in Harare, Monday, Mzembi, who was on a year- long official leave, said the government should act on the issue of "over policing" which was now affecting the tourism industry.

"Just buy me time, let me take it to my colleagues in cabinet and let them understand what the market is saying. It is the market speaking and we need to respond to that within the frame work of our ease to do business and within the frame work of positive enable action that is required in order to grow the tourism product .

"No finger pointing, no aggression to any particular party and I am sure when we sit down in cabinet we will understand it; I then ask and I am going to press for a stakeholder meeting around that issue which will involve relevant ministries and there will be representatives of tourists and the industry so that we iron this matter out.

"It will be dealt with, I am back, the boy is back in town and I will fix it," said Mzembi jokingly.

Revenue collected by the police through spot fines is, however, not remitted to the treasury. Opposition political parties claim that it is being used to fund Zanu Pf activities.

During the tenure of the inclusive government of Zanu PF and the two MDC formations parliament summoned police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri, to account for spot fines revenue. Chihuri, however, claimed that the money was used to buy police uniforms.

Chihuri, at that time, said government was not giving his department enough money for logistical requirements and they were using revenue collected from spot fines to fund police activities.

On his defeat, Mzembi said: "There are many things that we won as a country, which I will share with you, with the important one being that we will never again be taken for granted as Zimbabwe and I want to thank you all for the support and effort of making sure that we claim our place as Zimbabweans in this arena of international diplomacy."