Tanzania: Simba Win Standing Ovation

Dodoma — House's morning business yesterday came to a brief dead end as the new Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) champions-- Simba threw the debating chamber into a frenzied showground.

The Msimbazi Street Reds entered in the House in the middle of Q and A session amid claps and jeering from the perceptibly divided chamber.

MPs who are Simba fans clapped relentlessly while their rival side, Yanga, booed against the four-season winless Msimbazi Street boys. Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai acknowledged arrival of the Joseph Omog's men, calming the lawmakers to wait for official introduction.

Soon after Q and A session, Ndugai introduced the recently tagged 'flight-shy' boys throwing the 393-seater dignified room into yet another boisterous place. "I congratulate Mbao FC for the show... but just like how street boys do say... this is Simba... You (Simba) did a good job, I sincerely congratulate you for emerging FA champions," Ndugai said, amid varied response from the floor.

Ndugai encouraged the team to perfectly represent the country in international competitions and consequently bring home the title. Meanwhile, Simba SCCaptain Jonas Mkude has been discharged from Muhimbili hospital where he was admitted on Sunday evening after a car accident.

The 26-year old defensive midfielder was involved in a terrible car accident that killed a woman at Dumila area in Morogoro Region over the weekend. Mkude and survivors were taken to Morogoro Referral Hospital for treatment.

Mkude, who sustained minor injuries, later on progressed to the city aboard a Dar es Salaam Mayor's vehicle. Unfortunately, the car was also involved in accident upon arriving in Dar es Salaam when it hit a motorcyclist.

The player was then admitted at Muhimbili hospital for further checkup. He spent the night under observation and was allowed to return home yesterday morning. Speaking shortly after leaving the hospital, Mkude said he was feeling okay and fit enough to resume his duties.

"The doctor told me that it was just a shock following the accident, but I don't have any serious injury and that I can continue with my programs," said Mkude. Mkude and five other Simba supporters were returning to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma.

They suffered the fatal accident upon arriving at Dumila area after the rear tire burst. The car, with registration number T834 BLZ Toyota VX, veered off the road and plunged into a tree, killing one passenger on the spot and leaving three others seriously injured. The deceased was identified as Shose Fidelis Masawe (28) of Kipunguni area in Dar es Salaam. She died on the spot.

Other passengers were identified as Jasmine Mdoe (24), Hamza Mpande (26) and Faudhia Ramadhan all from Manzese in the city.

Mkude, a combative midfielder is one of eight Simba players who left the Capital city a day after their Federation Cup final against Mbao FC to attend national team, Taifa Stars camp in Dar es Salaam.

Others, who used different transports, are Mohamed Hussein, Said Ndemla, Shiza Kichuya, Muzamil Yassin, Mohamed Ibrahim and Ibrahim Ajib. The rest of Simba squad remained in Dodoma after the Saturday final and yesterday paraded their Federation Cup trophy to the parliament.