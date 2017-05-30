Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi remains in the race for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation secretary-general post if Georgian candidate Mr Zurab Pololikashvilli fails to garner two thirds of the votes at the UNTWO 22nd General Assembly to be held in September.

Speaking at a Press conference on International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, which is going to be launched by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday, Dr Mzembi said he would be strategically positioned to take advantage of any outcome.

Dr Mzembi led the first round with 11 votes, followed by Mr Pololikashvilli (8), Mr Márcio Favilla of Brazil (4), Colombia's Mr Jaime Alberto Cabal Sanclemente (3), while the only female candidate, Republic of Korea Ambassador Young-Shim Dho got 7 votes.

Although leading by three votes in the first round, Dr Mzembi failed to garner 17 mandatory votes required to give him an outright majority and avoid the second round.

He managed 15 votes against Mr Pololikashvilli's 18 in the second round of voting.

"The results are what you all know which are in public domain," Dr Mzembi said yesterday. "We are still the dark horse going forward to September 11 to 16 when the UNWTO shall convene for the 22nd General Assembly, then at that time the lead candidate of Georgia will be then required to master two thirds of the sitting members.

"If we are sitting in absolute terms at 157 members, it means he will be required to master a 102 member country endorsement by voting in order to be appointed the new secretary general. We will be there to make sure that we are correctly and strategically positioned to take advantage of any outcome."

Dr Mzembi said he could not disclose the full details of his journey until he briefs President Mugabe who would give him direction on the way forward.

He said the country had done the civil thing in congratulating Mr Pololikashvilli.

"I want to thank my number one supporter, the President himself, who granted me leave of absence to concentrate on making sure that we succeed in this courtship, the position of secretary general," said Dr Mzembi.

Speaking on the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017, Dr Mzembi said most countries in the UNWTO family had already launched their programmes to celebrate the year of sustainable tourism.

He said Zimbabwe was also joining the rest of the world in celebrating the year.

"The official launch of this programme will be done by the Honourable Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa on June 2, 2017 at the Harare International Conference Centre," said Dr Mzembi.

"We believe the commemorations will foster a change in policies, business practices and consumer behaviour towards a more sustainable approach that can contribute effectively to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Through the activities that have been put in place across the country, we are hoping to bring awareness and education to all stakeholders and general public on tourism's contribution to the development agenda, peace, equality, partnerships, prosperity and culture, moving towards a more sustainable and prosperous nation."

Dr Mzembi said a number of programmes and activities were being implemented through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority across the country.