Somalia: Banaadir Governor & Info Minister Launch Radio Dalsan Inter-Regional Quiz Competition

The Governor of Banaadir region Thabit Abdi Mohamed and Information Minister Abdrahman Osman on Saturday launched the first regional quiz competition in Mogadishu.

The competition will be aired live on Radio Dalsan through the month of Ramadan and will have youth frlm different districts compete on general knowledge.

The quiz will also be aired in partnership with cable television services provider Mogadishu Cable.

The debut quiz on Saturday night pitted Jowhar representing Lower Middle Shabelle against Yaqshid representing Banaadir region.

"I am very honored to launch this programme. It is my belief that it will promote intergration among Somali youth from all regions" Governor Thabit Ahmed who is also the Mayor of Mogadishu said.

"Radio Dalsan has set a good trend to the rest of the media houses in Somalia. This is a unique programme in that unlike past competitions and events this particular one focuses on knowledge and education" Information Minister Abdirahman Osman said at the launch of the event which also commemorates Radio Dalsan's fifth year since it first went on air.

"The inter-regional quiz will sharpen our youth's knowledge on current affairs, history, geography. Our target the youth" Hassan Geesey Radio Dalsan Director said.

Youth from 26 districts across the country will take place in this event that is sponsored by the Banaadir regional government.